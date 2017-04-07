VPD asking for help investigating Thursday morning shooting

Police are investigating after shots were fired in a Valdosta neighborhood. (Source: WALB)

Police are investigating after shots were fired in a Valdosta neighborhood.

It happened at Eli Place Thursday morning.

Investigators said there was a dispute outside of a home. Then someone opened fire.

Police said they believe it could have been drug or gang related, but witnesses aren't talking.

"It's extremely frustrating when I've got folks at the scene, in the scene, or in the area that know what's going on and they won't tell us," said VPD Chief Brian Childress.

This was the first of 2 shootings in the past 2 days.

Police said they don't believe they were related, but they aren't ruling it out.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.