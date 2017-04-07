Lowndes Co. hosts 15th annual Victim Right's Luncheon

At a Victim's Rights Luncheon, a room full of people remembered 10 people who died this past year. (Source: WALB)

Folks gathered to remember lives that were lost in Lowndes County this year.

Advocates said it's important to remember the victims and their families as they try to heal.

"It's important to reflect on and highlight victims rights, where they come from and how far we still have to go," said Carla Williams, Victims Services Director.

This is the 15th year for the victims rights breakfast.

