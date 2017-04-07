Valdosta police investigate second drive by shooting in a week

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home on Shannon Circle. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home on Shannon Circle.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

This is the second drive by shooting this week.

The police chief, says it appears a few people were breaking into the home before they fired the weapon.

No one was injured.

"Any shooting that occurs, wherever it is in the city, we don't want that. But certainly a residential area is even more concerning because a lot of people live over there. They don;t deserve this kind of nonsense," said VPD Chief Brian Childress.

Childress said the shooting could have been drug related.

