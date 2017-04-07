Body found in Cook County home

The GBI is investigating after a body was found Thursday night inside a vacant home in Cook County.(Source: WALB)

Neighbors reported an odor coming from the home on West Bryan Street in Sparks.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. and discovered the body of a man inside the home.

Coroner Tim Purvis said it appears the man had been dead for several days.

At this point they don't know the identity, race or age of the man.

The body has been sent to a GBI crime lab for autopsy but foul play is not suspected.

Neighbors said it is very unsettling knowing this happened near their homes.

"Everybody knows everybody. Everybody grew up together here, and for something like this to happen it's just surprising," said Joel Adkinson, a Sparks resident.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the GBI office in Douglas at 912-382-4103.

