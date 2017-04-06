Emotional honorary Masters start in honor of the late Arnold Palmer

Thursday is always a special day at Augusta, but today felt different.

It was emotional as Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus got the tournament started for the first time without their friend and legendary golfer- Arnold Palmer.

Palmer's wife was introduced. His green jacket hung over a chair. Nicklaus tipped his cap to the sky before putting his drive right down the middle of the fairway.

Clearly for Nicklaus and Player, it was a very special morning.

"I thought the ceremony was very nice," said Nicklaus. Brought the kid out in Arnold's jacket, and it was done very nicely and in very good taste."

"He gave a little wave," Player recalled. "And it was very touching to me and I could see him doing it in that chair today."

The honorary start really has become as much a part of the tournament as anything else.

Even a few players like Rickie Fowler in attendance this morning for what was a very special day in honor of a man many say helped make this tournament.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.