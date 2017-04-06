Masters patrons honor Arnold Palmer

The Masters Tournament started on a solemn note as patrons and competitors honored the late Arnold Palmer Thursday.

Each received a button, which read, 'I'm a member of Arnie's Army'.

Those words pay tribute to the massive following Arnold Palmer gained throughout his career.

During that time he won four Masters, but Thursday the tournament went on without him.

Those in the crowd paused for a moment of silence to remember him with their Arnie's Army pins fastened proudly to their jackets.

"He would have dropped over if he had seen one on Gary and me," said six time Masters Champion Jack Nicklaus. "It was very nice."

Palmer was known as a longtime honorary starter. He drove one of the ceremonial first strokes of many tournaments.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.