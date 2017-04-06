Valdosta launches film website

Some folks hope to bring the film industry to South Georgia.

Valdosta city and tourism officials have launched a new website: valdostafilm.com.

There is no official movie set to film in the area anytime soon, but website creators said they are prepared for it if it were to happen.

The website features locations in the area and a directory of local businesses.

"It's just one more thing we can throw out there," said Tim Riddle, Valdosta Tourism Director, "Valdosta is open for film business, we're ready for film business, and we have assets and resources in place to help you to make it easy."



Along with the website, there are also Valdosta Film Facebook and Instagram pages for folks to follow.

