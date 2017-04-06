WALB's Most Wanted: Jamarious Wright

On tonight's Most Wanted - an Albany murder suspect remains on the run a month after a deadly shooting

Felony murder warrants have been issued for 24-year-old Jamarious Wright.

He and several others are accused of shooting John Lewis, Jr. on March 2nd off South Jackson Street.

Prosecutors say the shooting stemmed from ongoing gang feud between the Bloods and the Rattlers.

If you know where Wright is, call Crimestoppers at 229-436 tips.

Tonight Jamarious Wright becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.