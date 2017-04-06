Possible Webster Co. tornado caught on camera - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Possible Webster Co. tornado caught on camera

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
WESTON, GA (WALB) -

An unconfirmed tornado touched down Wednesday, dangerously close to a Webster County convenience store. And its surveillance cameras captured every frightening moment.

It happened about 12:40 Tuesday afternoon, outside the Merritt Pecan Company in Weston.

The day started out calm, but in just moments, the wind and rain quickly picks up, as an unconfirmed tornado roars dangerously close to the convenience store.

"It got really dark and it really happened pretty fast," said owner Tammy Merritt.

Merritt says it wasn't long before dozens of travelers pulled off US 82 to seek shelter inside of the store.

Employees guided them to their steel cooler, where they all patiently waited for the storm to pass. Merritt says she's glad her store could be a safe haven in such a dangerous situation.

"It's always important to make sure you know what county you're in and stay tuned to a local station so you'll know what's happening when you're traveling on the road."

The store was left untouched though just down the road, high winds destroyed this building at Webster Farmers.

No one was injured. "We're just very blessed," Merritt said.

A survey team from the National Weather Service will be looking at the damage in Webster County this week to verify if it was a tornado .

