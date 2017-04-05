Playtime is over: Day 3 of practice wrapped up at the Masters

Well, it's just about that time, isn't it?

The 2017 edition of The Masters tees off Thursday, and whether an Augusta National rookie or a veteran making his 25th appearance, it is a week the players always treasure.



"This is my Super Bowl, said Hudson Swafford who is making his 1st career Masters appearance. "So it's been fun."



"I always love coming here," said three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson. "I always do. This is my favorite place on Earth"

As can happen this time of year- Phil's favorite place on the planet has seen some wild weather this week.



Two practice days were ended early due to severe storms- there's no rain expected when the tournament starts Thursday, but winds could reach 20 miles per hour during rounds 1 and 2.

After a week of weather changes- even players who have conquered this course in the past are left wondering what challenges Augusta National will provide this week.



"We played yesterday 9 holes and it was a lot softer," said 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett. "Obviously if it comes in like they say it's going to come in, it could be even softer still. with the winds that are being forecasted Thursday and Friday, it could be an interesting week"

It certainly will be. And millions around the world will be watching.

