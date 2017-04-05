Camp keeps students learning throughout Spring Break

The camp focuses on art, science, technology, engineering, and math. (Source: WALB)

The threat of severe weather didn't stop some Lowndes County students from learning about art and science Wednesday.

More than 60 students are spending their spring break at Camp Discovery.

The camp focuses on art, science, technology, engineering, and math.

Teachers said it's important to make sure kids continue to learn even when they aren't in the classroom, and students said it's just a lot of fun.

"It's kind of like school, but it's way better because you're in art class all day!" exclaimed art student Addison Burnham, "That's my favorite class in school!"

The camp continues until the end of the week.

