Community prepares for severe weather

Many folks in South Georgia were seeking shelter from today's storms, and for some it's a reminder of the storms that tore through in January.

However, emergency management officials don't want community members to take any severe weather warnings lightly.

"I mean it was really bad, scary!" Tammy Simpson recalled the moments when storms tore through her neighborhood in January.

"The winds were just horrible," Simpson said, "We thought it was going to take our house, but we was just thankful the Lord was watching out for us."

Some homes on her street still haven't been fully repaired, a tarp still covers the roof of the home across the street, and some trees in the area are still on the ground.

But as Simpson braces for another round of severe weather-- she said she isn't too concerned.

"Some say it's going to be bad. Some say it's going to okay. So, I'm not really worried. " said Simpson.

However, emergency management officials in Lowndes County want to make sure every one realizes the potential dangers severe weather can bring.

"We just don't want people to be complacent, look at that radar right now and say 'well I don't see anything coming,'" explained Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Public Information Officer.

Dukes said the severe weather threat can bring everything from downed power lines to damaging winds.

However, the County is prepared to handle it, officials just ask the community to be patient.

"If we do have a lot of wind, and we have those trees go down, and those power lines start to fall, that's going to take up a tremendous amount of time," said Dukes.

As for Simpson, she said there is just one thing to do now, "Just hope for the best."

