Patrons make their picks for favorite to win at the Masters

In sports, like life, everyone has an opinion.

Golf this week is no different, everyone's got their pick to win the Masters.

So WALB's Jake Wallace hit the course at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday to find out who everyone's picking to don the coveted green jacket Sunday afternoon.

"Dustin Johnson. He just seems like he's playing well right now. He's putting well. That's really important on these greens. He's long. He's just playing well," said David Brookings from Kansas City, MO.

"I gotta go with Phil [Mickelson]. I'm a Phil guy. I think he's got some magic left in him, so I'm going with Phil," said Brody Van Brocklin of Salt Lake City, UT.

"I'm going with Jason Day. He's my favorite golfer, but it's also the fun, emotional story with everything he's gone through with his mom," Zed Francis from Chicago said.

"The heart says Sergio Garcia, but the head says Dustin Johnson," said Ken Gay from Ireland.

We'll out find out this weekend with Round 1 starting at 8:00 a.m. sharp on Thursday.

