Wet weather stops practice ahead of Masters Tournament

It was almost like déjà vu on Wednesday at Augusta National.

Just like Monday, the weather alert sirens sent players and patrons scurrying for cover twice, the final time ending the Par 3 Contest.

There's more rain expected through the evening and overnight in Augusta.

Several players said they don't know exactly know how Wednesday's weather will impact Thursday's opening round.

"It just all depends on how they set the course up and how it plays. If it gets a lot of rain, and I tee off early, it could be really cold. So it could be a disadvantage," said Russell Henley who is making his 4th Masters appearance

"I think it'll dry out pretty quick with 20 to 30 mile an hour winds. So I think the weekend is going to be pretty special. Late Saturday and Sunday, I think will be good," explained Hudson Swafford, who is making his 1st Masters appearance

There's no rain expected during the tournament rounds, and those heavy winds Thursday and Friday combined with the course's sub-air system should have the course dried out and playing quick very soon.

