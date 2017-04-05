Wet weather stops practice ahead of Masters Tournament - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wet weather stops practice ahead of Masters Tournament

Storms cut practice short on Wednesday at Augusta National. (Source: WALB) Storms cut practice short on Wednesday at Augusta National. (Source: WALB)
Russell Henley (Source: WALB) Russell Henley (Source: WALB)
Hudson Swafford (Source: WALB) Hudson Swafford (Source: WALB)
AUGUSTA, GA (WALB) -

It was almost like déjà vu on Wednesday at Augusta National.

Just like Monday, the weather alert sirens sent players and patrons scurrying for cover twice, the final time ending the Par 3 Contest.

There's more rain expected through the evening and overnight in Augusta.

Several players said they don't know exactly know how Wednesday's weather will impact Thursday's opening round.

"It just all depends on how they set the course up and how it plays. If it gets a lot of rain, and I tee off early, it could be really cold. So it could be a disadvantage," said Russell Henley who is making his 4th Masters appearance

"I think it'll dry out pretty quick with 20 to 30 mile an hour winds. So I think the weekend is going to be pretty special. Late Saturday and Sunday, I think will be good," explained Hudson Swafford, who is making his 1st Masters appearance

There's no rain expected during the tournament rounds, and those heavy winds Thursday and Friday combined with the course's sub-air system should have the course dried out and playing quick very soon.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany business devastated by overnight fire

    Albany business devastated by overnight fire

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 2:04 PM EST2017-12-26 19:04:06 GMT
    Fire crews battled a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty office overnight Tuesday. (Source: WALB)Fire crews battled a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty office overnight Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

    Fire crews are battling a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty company overnight Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Fire crews are battling a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty company overnight Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Curbside boxes could attract thieves

    Curbside boxes could attract thieves

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 2:00 PM EST2017-12-26 19:00:16 GMT

    It is the day after Christmas and burglars might be looking to re-gift your presents for themselves. The biggest thing that people can do is making sure that they do not advertise what they got for Christmas. 

    More >>

    It is the day after Christmas and burglars might be looking to re-gift your presents for themselves. The biggest thing that people can do is making sure that they do not advertise what they got for Christmas. 

    More >>

  • Water issues close Phoebe Clinic in Sylvester

    Water issues close Phoebe Clinic in Sylvester

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 1:00 PM EST2017-12-26 18:00:06 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    Flooding at the recently renovated clinic at 1014 West Franklin Street caused damage through most of the building.

    More >>

    Flooding at the recently renovated clinic at 1014 West Franklin Street caused damage through most of the building.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly