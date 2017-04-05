Albany Salvation Army ready to respond to damaged areas

Those units are equipped to provide food and essentials directly to people, where there is damage. (Source: WALB)

The Salvation Army in Albany, a refuge for many following January's tornadoes, was ready to respond on Wednesday.

The Third Avenue location served as a shelter for men and women as storms hit the area.

After the tornado on January 22, they sent out four of their canteen units into the community.

Those units are equipped to provide food and essentials directly to people, where there is damage.

"I will tell you from the last storm, we had lots and lots of supply, and we are still in that mindset, if something were to happen, we just know," said Major Kelly English with the Salvation Army.

Divisional response, all of the units are on stand-by, there is a canteen unit in Griffin and back-ups in Tifton and Bainbridge.

Plenty of trucks and other equipment on standby.

