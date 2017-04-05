Phoebe Putney prepares ahead of severe weather

South Georgia's largest hospital prepared well in advance of Wednesday's dangerous storms.

Several outlying buildings without generators were closed, and some non-essential personnel was sent home.

Medical staff from some clinics were moved into the hospital's main emergency center, in case of an influx of patients.

The hospital's emergency plan has been communicated out to staff.

"Unfortunately for us, we have had a lot of practice with those plans with the other two storms that have rolled through, and our staff has responded absolutely wonderfully during those storms. We feel like we are prepared," said Phoebe Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Gary Rice.

If the hospital does lose power, the back up generators will kick into gear.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.