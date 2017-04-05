Time cut short for patrons as weather impacts Masters practice

Of all the patrons here, some will get a chance to come back to Augusta National to show others what the tournament is all about. (Source: WALB)

It was a short practice day on the green for patrons as weather forced people off the course at Augusta National. (Source: WALB)

As golf's greatest prepare for the Masters Tournament, the awe it inspires in many patrons has become something they end up sharing with others and, on Wednesday, some only got to do that for a matter of minutes.

But, several people were forced to leave Wednesday morning around 10, after severe weather evacuated the course.

Winning the badge drawing isn't always easy. So, patrons waited in the parking lot in hopes of being let back in.

And, eventually, that happened. Some who stuck it out were able to watch part of Wednesday's par three tournament, but others weren't so lucky. Jit Sanganee was on the course for only 10 minutes.

"We were trying to go see Amen Corner, unfortunately, we cannot be there. So, we've got to go," said Sanganee.

Even if the day was shortened by weather, the memories created will last for a lifetime.

