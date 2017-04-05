UPDATE: Nashville Police engage in standoff

A man who prompted a standoff outside a Nashville convenience remains hospitalized after threatening suicide.

Nashville Police Chief Chuck Edwards says around 10;30 Tuesday night dispatchers alerted officers that 43-year-old man in Dodge truck had traveling from Lowndes County had called 911 and stated he intended to commit suicide and had guns in the truck,

NPD officers spotted the vehicle South Davis Street and pulled the driver over behind the Pit Stop convenience store.

The man told dispatchers if officers approached he would shoot himself.

Officers, along with Berrien County Sheriff's deputies, set up a perimeter around the vehicle.

The Lowndes County SWAT team was called in to assist.

A friend of the man assisted with the negotiations and around 1:00 Wednesday morning, the man surrendered peacefully.

He was transported to South Georgia Medical Center's Berrien Campus for evaluation.

Chief Edwards praised all responding officers and deputies for their outstanding professionalism and efforts to deescalate without the need to use additional force.

Chief Edwards also thanked Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk and Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk and their deputies for their assistance in leading to the best possible outcome to the situation.

*Chief Edwards says there was no high speed pursuit of the vehicle as earlier reports indicated

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.