Albany braces for more severe weather after Monday's storm - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany braces for more severe weather after Monday's storm

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Volunteers assisted with storm clean up after Monday's storm (Source: WALB) Volunteers assisted with storm clean up after Monday's storm (Source: WALB)
Several homes were damaged Monday (Source: WALB) Several homes were damaged Monday (Source: WALB)
Tom Gieryic (Source: WALB) Tom Gieryic (Source: WALB)
Paula Hidalgo (Source: WALB) Paula Hidalgo (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Just over two months after storms devastated parts of south Georgia, the region is once again bracing for possible tornadoes on Wednesday, just two days after high winds brought down more trees in Albany.

Residents were out Tuesday clearing debris and assessing the damage from Monday's storm.

Many people went into cleanup mode early in hopes to get as much done as possible before more severe weather.

Volunteers also responded quickly, helping residents to prepare by securing tarps and removing leaning trees. Volunteers said the possibility of more severe weather is concerning.

"What we're trying to do is beautify the city and the county again, make it where people are comfortable with their houses, but just when we start to make a real big dent in it, we get hit again, and now it's another area," said volunteer organizer Tom Gieryic.

Residents were thankful for the help of volunteers.

"We're pulling together, we're getting this done and we're continuing to get it done and Albany will be a great city once again. I do truly believe that," said resident Paula Hidalgo. 

Gieryic said the recent storms are quickly depleting volunteer resources. Those interested can drop off monetary donations or Gatorade at Gieryic's auto repair shop on Dawson Road.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly