Albany braces for more severe weather after Monday's storm

Just over two months after storms devastated parts of south Georgia, the region is once again bracing for possible tornadoes on Wednesday, just two days after high winds brought down more trees in Albany.

Residents were out Tuesday clearing debris and assessing the damage from Monday's storm.

Many people went into cleanup mode early in hopes to get as much done as possible before more severe weather.

Volunteers also responded quickly, helping residents to prepare by securing tarps and removing leaning trees. Volunteers said the possibility of more severe weather is concerning.

"What we're trying to do is beautify the city and the county again, make it where people are comfortable with their houses, but just when we start to make a real big dent in it, we get hit again, and now it's another area," said volunteer organizer Tom Gieryic.

Residents were thankful for the help of volunteers.

"We're pulling together, we're getting this done and we're continuing to get it done and Albany will be a great city once again. I do truly believe that," said resident Paula Hidalgo.

Gieryic said the recent storms are quickly depleting volunteer resources. Those interested can drop off monetary donations or Gatorade at Gieryic's auto repair shop on Dawson Road.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.