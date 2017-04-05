South Georgia lottery winner headed to prison

A South Georgia man who won $3 million in the Georgia lottery is heading to federal prison.

46-year-old Ronnie Music Jr. of Waycross was sentenced Monday to serve 21 years for conspiring to traffic large amounts of methamphetamine.

He pleaded guilty to the crime and a charge of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in July 2016.

Music won $3 million dollars on scratch off ticket in February 2015.

Prosecutors say he used his lotto winnings to buy crystal meth to sell.

He was arrested in Tennessee in late 2015 after selling meth to a confidential informant



Music is one of twenty people convicted in the drug trafficking ring.

