FIRST ALERT: Warnings expired, tornado watch continues for SWGA

The possibility of strong tornadoes remains high for Wednesday across Southwest Georgia, and now is the time to go over your severe weather safety plan.

Much of SWGA is under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m.

The Cordele Police Chief captured this video of a possible tornado outside of Cordele.

Tuesday, Dougherty County officials declared a State of Emergency and opened the EOC ahead of the storm.

So far in 2017, tornadoes have claimed 27 lives, with 16 of those deaths occurring in South Georgia.

The majority of victims killed during the January 22nd tornado outbreak were in mobile homes. Two people were killed the Paradise Village Mobile Home Park in Dougherty County when an EF-3 tornado ripped through the park.

And in Cook County, the deadliest toll of that weekend's tornado outbreak happened in the Sunshine Acres Mobile Home Park in Adel. Seven people were killed.

That's why it's so important to find seek shelter in a sturdy place during severe weather. If you live in a mobile home, you should seek a sturdier structure ahead of the storm.

If no shelter is available, it's best to find the lowest-lying area, such as a ditch, and lie down in it while covering your head with your hands.

If you're in a car, it's advised you drive away from the tornado. If you cannot reach a safe building and pull over, get below the windows and leave the car running, so the airbags will deploy. If you get in a ditch, get far enough away from the vehicle so it won't roll over you.

The majority of people killed in tornadoes die from flying debris.

If you live in Dougherty and Wilcox counties, storm shelters have been set up.

