Good weather offers golfers full day of practice ahead of Masters

Perhaps no one entered this week more prepared for this course than Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman has spent two weeks in Augusta getting ready for his latest attempt to complete the career Grand Slam.

"I've played 99 holes in two weeks here. So I've played the golf course enough I feel," said McIlroy.

No perhaps about it, no one has played better golf this year than Dustin Johnson. The world's #1 ranked golfer has won the last three tournaments he's played, and he enters the 2017 Masters as this year's prohibitive favorite.

If Johnson wants to earn his first green jacket, he knows he must have his best stuff on the green.

"If you want to win around here, you're going to have to putt it well. So, you know, that's something you know, if I putt very well, then I'm going to have a chance to win on Sunday," explained Johnson..

The sentimental favorite, that might be Jason Day. He withdrew from the WGC-Match Play to be with his mother during her lung cancer surgery.

Mrs. Day has recovered and will be in Augusta for the first time this weekend.

With the weight of that ordeal lifted, Day said he's ready to go.

"This week I just feel a lot lighter, I feel refreshed, kind of in a way that all the hard stuff is behind us. And I can actually get back to kind of physically just kind of focusing on golf," said Day, best Masters finish: T2 (2011).

It's a week packed with storylines, and they all come to a head Thursday afternoon when Round 1 of the Masters tees off in Augusta.

