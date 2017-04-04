People come from all over to see the Masters Tournament

The course, the players and the excitement is all something these patrons were willing to travel thousands of miles to become a part of. (Source: WALB)

Patrons came from around the globe to see the world's best golfers practice at Augusta National. (Source: WALB)

From Tokyo to Sydney, every year, people from all corners of the world are drawn to Augusta National.

"Ticket. I got a ticket. Here are my dreams. My dreams," said Ina Ba, who is from Japan.

And that's often the case, no matter where you're from, It's a bucket list item, checked off after a surreal day at the Masters or the tournaments practice rounds.

And, Drew and Martin Hall have made the trip from Scotland to do just that.

"Since we've been wee boys, we've been watching it on the TV. It's such a beautiful course and great to get here," said Drew.

They're also taking it upon themselves to represent their country in a rather unique way.

"It's great because we're wearing kilts and everybody is stopping, talking to us, which is fantastic," explaining Martin. "Really enjoying it."

And, of course, patrons are in the crowd importing as much home-field excitement as they can from abroad.

"I want to see the Aussies. I want to see Adam Scott win. That's why we're here. Yeah, we're here to see another Australian win," Alizah Kendler said the Australia Native.

Jared and Alizah Kendler said they're living a dream many may never get experience.

"Some people describe this as an almost religious experience coming here. It's nothing like you'd imagine," explained Jared. "Just walking it out. I was just gobsmacked by the whole thing."

"When I think of all those times at five in the morning in Australia to watch Masters Sunday," said Jared. "Its that feeling of watching those players come up 18 and just thinking about it now, I get chills."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.