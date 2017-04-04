Masters patrons make their way to Amen Corner

Crowds flocked to watch Masters practice rounds as golfers prepared for one of the toughest tournaments of the sport.

Whether it's first time or they're a longtime patron, Amen Corner is the place to go and if you can't find the sign, you can just follow the crowd.

The spot has a reputation as a challenging place to golf and one where exciting battles or fatal mistakes have the potential to play out.

Encompassing the 11th, 12th and 13th holes, Amen Corner is a stop many patrons make sure they make if they're lucky enough to get badges to the Masters.

"This is what the Masters is all about really, Amen Corner. So, it's nice to get so close to it and kind of visual what you've seen on TV all these years," said patron Mike Lund.

A lot of patrons will only get a day to check out the course. But it will definitely be a day they won't forget.

