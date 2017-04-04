Tree crews busy removing downed trees, preparing for severe storms

Tree companies were slammed Tuesday, as crews worked to both remove downed trees and prepare for Wednesday's severe weather.

Crews with Harper's Tree Service took this fallen pine tree off of a home on Pointe North Boulevard in Northwest Albany.

Lee Harper said his team has been working since 1:30 Monday afternoon, when the first call came in about a tree crashing into a house.

Harper is concerned about future storms, "Everybody needs to watch out for Wednesday, because of all the storms we had in January and February that have loosened up the root systems on these trees. All of the storms we have the rest of the year, there will be a higher percentage of trees coming down."

Harper said people won't likely find a tree company available now to trim back any problem trees before Wednesday's storm.

But, he does recommend people prepare for future storms by trimming back trees regularly, especially those trees on the west side of a structure.

