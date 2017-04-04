Lee County prepares for Wednesday's potential severe weather

Lee County public works crews spent Tuesday trimming up tree limbs, preparing for severe weather Wednesday.

These men took down some low limbs along U.S. 19 South.

Lee County missed the brunt of the January storms, sustaining very little damage during both of the deadly storms.

"With all of the high winds we have been getting, I think it is important we go around and trim the limbs, like we are doing now, trying to keep our right of way clear, so if a tree does fall, it stays off of the asphalt," said Lee County's co-manager Mike Sistrunk.

There were only a handful of reports of trees falling in Lee County during Monday's storm.

A large tree fell along Batts Road, in northeastern Lee County.

Crews quickly removed the tree this morning, opening up the dirt road.

