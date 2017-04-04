Red Cross prepares to help after storms

Red Cross volunteers are assisting with everything from helping families find shelters to debris clean up. (Source: WALB)

The Red Cross is already helping more than 30 families after Monday night's severe weather ripped through parts of Georgia, according to the South Georgia Red Cross Director.

Employees and volunteers said they stand ready to go help.

"This has been an unusually high disaster year," said Terri Jenkins, executive director of the American Red Cross South Georgia Chapter, "From Hurricane Hermine, then Matthew, the January tornadoes."

Jenkins said the local chapters have worked more natural disasters this year than in the last five years.

Anyone who needs emergency assistance due to the storms is encouraged to call their local Red Cross chapter.

