Drug arrests on the rise in Valdosta

Drug arrests are on the rise in Valdosta, but the police chief believes that's a good thing.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said the narcotics unit has been making several drug arrests a week for the past few weeks.

The department has seen an influx of folks calling in with complaints and tips, according to Chief Childress, leading investigators to the drugs.

Chief Childress said it shows the community and his officers are working to make a change.

"That, my friend, is community policing," urged Chief Childress, "What I'm even more proud of, it does no good getting complaints if you don't do anything about them, they're acting on them."

Chief Childress said the arrests show investigators are getting the drugs off the street.

