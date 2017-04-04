Early morning fire destroys home

The home is a total loss, according to firefighters. (Source: WALB)

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Murphy Street. (Source: Harry Rowe)

A Valdosta homeowner is shocked after his home went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Murphy Street.

Luckily, no one was in the home during the fire.

However, the home is very close to other houses and large trees, which was a challenge for the fire department.

"Firefighter safety is number one, and when we go into positions for fighting fires we also check for exposures or other dangers that may be hazardous to our firefighter operations," explained Cpt. James Clinkscales with the Valdosta Fire Department.

The home is a total loss, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.