FIRST ALERT: State of Emergency declared ahead of Wednesday's weather

The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. (Source: NWS)

Dougherty County officials have declared a state of emergency in preparation for the weather Wednesday.

Most of Southwest Georgia is now under a Moderate (4 out of 5) to Enhanced (3 out of 5) Risk for severe weather.

All of Southwest Georgia is now under a Moderate or Enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/aZrbCikqHA — Andrew Gorton WALB (@AndrewGortonWx) April 4, 2017

Threats: Strong, long-track tornadoes are possible, along with wind up to 70 MPH and golf ball size hail.

Showers are possible in the morning as a warm front quickly pushes north out of the Gulf of Mexico.

This will bring in a lot of warm and moist air that will fuel storms in the afternoon into the evening as a cold front sweeps in from the west to the east.

Now is the time to make sure you and your family has a severe weather plan. It is extremely important that you have multiple ways to be warned tomorrow.

Keep in mind the timing and impacts could change between now and Wednesday, so stay with your First Alert Weather Team for updates to the forecast.

