Family starts clean up after Monday's storm uproots tree

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Residents across Albany started their day early Tuesday to clean up damage left behind by Monday's storms.

The storm's heavy winds sent trees crashing into homes on Stuart Avenue.

Jimmy Jones and his family consider themselves lucky after a gust of wind uprooted a large tree in his neighbor's yard. It landed in his front yard, just barely missing his house.

"I'm just thankful that he protected and watches over me and my family. And I'm just sorry for those who did have some loss on yesterday," Jones said.

Jones said he's hoping to clear the debris out of the way before Wednesday's expected severe weather. 

