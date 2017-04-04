Philadelphia Federal Credit Union Opens Branch in Torresdale Section of Philadelphia

--Credit Union to celebrate opening of new branch with neighborhood carnival and fundraiser for local animal shelter--

PHILADELPHIA --(BUSINESS WIRE)

Philadelphia Federal Credit Union (PFCU) today announced the opening of a new branch in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia located at 3799 Clarendon Ave. Local dignitaries from the surrounding area will join PFCU executives, employees, and Torresdale community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a neighborhood carnival on Saturday, April 8. PFCU members and local residents are invited to attend the grand opening event between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. for free carnival-themed food, fun, and games. PFCU also partnered with the Pennsylvania SPCA to provide adoptable pets during the event. PFCU will make a donation to the organization for every account opened on Saturday, April 8.

“Our mission and values at PFCU are deeply rooted in the community,” said James McAneney, President and CEO of Philadelphia Federal Credit Union. “We love having the opportunity to introduce our new neighbors to the benefits of trusting a credit union with their financial futures. PFCU offers better rates, fewer fees, and gives members the satisfaction of knowing that the money the credit union makes goes back into the community. This new location in Torresdale is a pledge by PFCU to the betterment of our members and their neighborhood. We’re happy to be here.”

The 3,000-square-foot Torresdale branch will offer members a full-service ATM, free financial counseling, a complimentary coin counter, and drive-up service. The branch hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The drive-up hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In addition to having access to 24/7 phone, online, and mobile banking and a network of free ATMs, members now have access to 11 branches.

The Torresdale branch joins locations in Northwest Philadelphia, West Philadelphia, South Philadelphia, Temple University, Northeast Philadelphia and two locations in Center City at 12th and Chestnut streets and 16th and Arch streets as well as one in Bloomsburg, Pa.

About Philadelphia Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1951, PFCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution serving Philadelphia and Columbia County, Pa. PFCU is among the top five credit unions in the Greater Philadelphia area, with 11 branch locations, more than $1 billion in assets, 114,000 members, and more than 400 Select Employee Groups (SEGs). PFCU returns its profits to members in the form of higher dividend rates, lower loan rates, better services, and investment in the community. For more information, visit www.pfcu.com and connect with PFCU on Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170404005315/en/

Brownstein Group for PFCU

Rachel Rauth, 267-238-4144

rrauth@brownsteingroup.com

Copyright Business Wire 2017

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and have questions or removal reuqests please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com