Golfers prepare as Masters Tournament approaches

Before the storms, several golfers hit the famed course at Augusta National Monday morning. (Source: WALB)

While the weather may not matter much on Monday, when tournament play begins Thursday, it will make all the difference. (Source: WALB)

It's always about the excitement of Masters week starting again, but on Monday, it was mother nature taking over. Thunderstorms forced two course evacuations, including a final one at 2:30.

Monday's wet weather changed the plans of many of those who came to see the world's best golfers. As for the golfers themselves, the storms didn't have much of an effect on their Monday plans.

"Oh it's just practice. Just trying to get a feel for the golf course. Not trying to do anything more than just playing," said Brooks Koepka, Finished T21 in 2016 Masters.

"I feel like I've been working at it, on and off the course. It's paying off. I just need to stick to what I'm doing and hopefully keep playing some good golf," said Johnson.

After finishing just outside the top 20 in last year's Masters, Koepka feels he's ready to make a run at his first major title.

"I'm playing really well. I feel like my game's in a good spot. I just need to keep doing what I'm doing. I played well in the match play, figured some things out. It's going a lot better," said Koepka, Best Masters Finish: T21 in 2016.

While the storms will take one day of practice, the pros vying for that green jacket say it shouldn't cause any negative effects.

"You don't know how the weather's going to be. It's supposed to be windy last week, so you're just looking at the golf course. I'm not doing too much and worrying too much about it," said J.B. Holmes, Best Masters Finish- T4 in 2016.

"Weather is everything on this course. How windy it is is how difficult it is. If it's sunny and not blowing, scores are going to be lower. If it's windy, scores are going to be a lot higher," Holmes explained.

The good news is, most of this bad weather is expected to move on by Thursday, when the first round begins

