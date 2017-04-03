Lowndes Co. prepares for windy weather

Parts of South Georgia are bracing for yet another round of strong storms and severe weather. (Source: WALB)

"Wind is wind," said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information officer, "Whether it's something that's sustained for a few minutes or a few hours or if it's that one gusts that comes through and affects your property."

Wind, that's exactly what the emergency management team in Lowndes County is preparing for.

"Cause we're going to have high winds that come in during the hours that people are most likely going to be in bed," explained Dukes.

They want all citizens to be prepared, especially at night.

"You don't always hear the things you would hear if you were awake and outside," explained Dukes.

So EMA officials are urging folks to have multiple alerts ready to go, like the First Alert Weather App and a NOAA weather radio.

Officials said it's important to make sure you will be alerted even if you're sleeping.

They are also asking folks to secure any lose items outside so they won't go flying in the wind.

"Make sure that your patio furniture is secure," said Dukes, "If you have a trampoline, make sure that is tied down too."

Lowndes County isn't expected to be hit with the worst of the weather, but emergency officials said they will be prepared for any disaster that could head this way.

"Tornadoes are always a possibility, but even greater than that is the potential for straight line winds which can be just as damaging as tornadoes," urged Dukes.

Just two weeks ago Lowndes County first responders had a training to discuss how to respond to natural disasters.

So, the potential for severe weather is something they're prepared for.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.