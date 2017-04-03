VPD holds public meeting to hear community concerns

The Valdosta Police Department has met CALEA standards since 1999, and is re-evaluated every four years. (Source: WALB)

Tonight, community members in Valdosta will gather to give feedback about local law enforcement.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) is in town to re-evaluate the department.

Assessors will look at everything from policies, to management, and even support services.

There are 484 standards the department must meet.

Monday night, the community is invited to give their input.

They will discuss everything from complaints about the department, to things folks believe officers are doing well.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said it's important to listen to all advice from CALEA members and the public.

"It gives us an opportunity to hear from other points of view, of how it is," said Chief Childress, "We would like to hear the positive things, but I don't think you're honest if all you want to hear is positive stuff."

The meeting tonight will start at 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall Annex. The meeting is open to the public.

