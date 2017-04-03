Masters patrons spirits not dampened by wet weather

An experience people, who have traveled to Augusta National Golf Club, were prepared to wait for. (Source: WALB)

Patrons didn't mind a little rain in Augusta as golfers prepared for the big tournament later this week. (Source: WALB)

Strong storms paused practice rounds as golfers prepared for the Masters on Monday.

As sirens sounded in the area, patrons hurried their way off the course.

“Just wear your jacket and prepare to get wet because its just part of the experience,” said patron Trey Bailey.

An experience people, who have traveled to Augusta National Golf Club, were prepared to wait for.

“I mean ready or not. Umbrella and ponchos are ready. We’ll figure it out,” patron Tina Burch said.

And, eventually, the rain cleared up and crowds reassembled.

Burch, who is an Atlanta native, said that this is her fifth time at the tournament, and she’s using the spurts in between stormy weather to cheer on her distant relative, Kevin Kisner.

“Johnson's pretty hot right now and Kisner. We’ll follow them around and see what happens,” said Burch.

A walk many are making as golfers tune up their game before the tournament starts on Thursday.

It's a trek many are willing to make, regardless of the weather.

Because pushing through, rain or shine, is important when you’ve got a badge and possibly a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Stay out here until they kick you out because there is no telling when you’ll get back,” said Bailey.

A train of thought that’s dampening the tops of many umbrellas and leaving a soggy smile on the faces of many.

