Dougherty Co. hires lobbying firm for recovery aid

Leaders in one South Georgia community hit hard by severe weather are looking at hiring a lobbying firm to help with recovery.

Damage totals from the January tornadoes are in the double-digit millions of dollars in Dougherty County. The Commission is looking to hire 'Cornerstone' to advocate for the community in Washington DC, and hopefully identify and secure significant money for the recovery efforts.

"We need significant investment from Congress, so we can bring this community back to where it was, and hopefully stronger than it was before," said Dougherty Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.

According to Cohilas, the lobbying firm contract, if approved, will be short-term at a reduced rate, costing $13,000 per month for six months.

Cohilas says the return on the investment has the potential to be "sizable."

