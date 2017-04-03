Dougherty applies for storm damage grant

There will be a chance for residents in unincorporated Dougherty County to learn more about grant money available for home repairs. The county has been allocated $300,000 in 'CHIP' grants.

CHIP stands for Community Home Improvement Program, and it is a state-funded program that gives money to low to moderate income homeowners for needed repairs.

"The goal of the meeting is to provide information on the requirements of the program, and then in two to three weeks, we will get out applications for the program," said Brenda Wade SWGA Regional Commission Grants Administrator.

The goal is to have six homes repaired with the money, and it is one a first come, first serve basis. The grant requires the home must be occupied.

The meeting is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Government Center in downtown Albany.

The grants are available only for residents in unincorporated Dougherty County.

