Overturned vehicle causing delays on Albany bypass

First responders are on the scene of a one vehicle roll over on the Liberty Expressway in Dougherty County.

The SUV overturned around 7:15 Monday morning near McKenzie Road.

Firefighters had to remove the driver from the vehicle.

No word on the extent of their injuries or what caused the wreck.

One lane is closed heading toward Albany. Traffic will be impacted until crews clear the scene.

