Leesburg woman killed in Baker Co. wreck

A Lee County woman was killed in an early morning crash in Baker County on Sunday, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers responded to a call of a single-vehicle wreck on State Route 91 around 3 a.m.

Megan Wade, 29, of Leesburg, who goes by Amanda, died after her car went off the road near mile marker 14, spun and hit a tree. Her car then spun the other way, hitting a second tree before coming to a stop.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

