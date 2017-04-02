Choctaws hand Blazers losses on both diamonds

MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE 9, #9 VALDOSTA STATE 8 (Softball)

The Valdosta State softball team dropped their third straight conference series Sunday as Mississippi College rallied back for the 9-8 win.

The Choctaws took the lead in the 6th with a two-run homer by Kristen Qualls.

Brandy Morgan and Tana McDaniel each hit their first home runs of the year, but it wasn't enough to lead the Blazers to a win.

VSU drops to 28-10 overall and 14-6 in Gulf South Conference play with the loss. The Blazers are back in action next weekend at rival Alabama-Huntsville.

MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE 10, VALDOSTA STATE 0 (F/8) (Baseball)

Valdosta State couldn't hang any crooked numbers against Mississippi College Sunday as the Choctaws swept the three-game series, 10-0.

Choctaws starter Zach Ingram threw an eight-inning no-hitter Sunday, allowing just three baserunners on a walk and two hit batsmen.

Mississippi jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first. That advantage was plenty of room for Ingram, who struck out six.

The Blazers fall to 21-13 overall and 11-10 in Gulf South play. VSU will look to snap their three-game losing streak Wednesday at Flagler.

