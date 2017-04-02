First Alert Weather Day issued as storms head into the area on Monday

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Yolanda Amadeo has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday as strong to severe storms are likely from midday through Monday night.

What is a First Alert Weather Day?

The Storm Prediction Center has added a moderate risk for Clay, Quitman, Randolph and Stewart counties. An enhanced risk includes areas from Early to Sumter County. In these locations the increased risk is higher for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail.

A slight risk covers areas east including Seminole, Dougherty, Turner, Irwin and Lowndes Counties.

There are 4 different categories over SW Georgia Monday. This graphic explains what Marginal, Slight, Enhanced and Moderate risks are. pic.twitter.com/QYuV4hoqlZ — Andrew Gorton WALB (@AndrewGortonWx) April 2, 2017

Major threats will be damaging straight line winds, tornadoes and large hail. Tree and power line damage is likely.

Officials urge people to stay alert as numerous watches and warnings will likely be issued, make sure you have WALB's First Alert Weather App downloaded.

Also, be sure your NOAA Weather Radio is in alert mode. Have a plan for protective action. Now is the time to prepare to be safe.

