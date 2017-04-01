Saturday sweep gives Golden Rams series win

The Albany State Golden Rams launched themselves right back into the SIAC baseball race with a Saturday doubleheader sweep.

ASU took down Clark Atlanta 11-4 and 9-6 to improve to 6-3 in the series.

In Game 1, Ryan McClendon led the way with four RBI, including a three-run homer in the 6th to make it an 11-4 game. Tristan Rice tossed five scoreless innings to earn the win for the Golden Rams.

The Golden Rams jumped out to a 9-0 lead after six innings, then held on for dear life as the Panthers scored six runs in the 7th. Theo Smith went 2-2 with two walks and two RBI. Calvin Tatum earned the complete game win.

Albany State travels to Lee Tuesday afternoon.