Firebirds ready to enter The Jungle

There aren't many indoor football venues as hostile as Columbus' Jungle.

If the Firebirds want their first win of the year, they'll have to withstand that environment against the Lions Sunday night.

Head coach Antwone Savage feels his team is right on the cusp of going on a winning streak. Getting that streak started Saturday will be tough in a place where Columbus has lost just seven games since 2012.

Firebirds wide receiver John Harris played for the Lions the last two seasons, and is doing his part to prepare his new teammates for The Jungle.

"I'm just telling them it's going to be crazy in there," he laughs. "They're going to have this guy named Joey, and he's going to be talking crazy. It's just a fun place to play, and a hard place to win."

"With us going over there first, they're crowd is going to be real rowdy," head coach Antwone Savage says. "We need our fans to be over there to be rowdy back and make some noise. It's going to be a really good game."

The Firebirds enter Columbus at 0-2, but the team remains upbeat. Harris echoes Savage's sentiment is not far from making a run.

"We're looking for that first win. We feel like once we get that first one, we're going to go on a roll," Harris says. "We're putting pieces together. We don't feel 0-2. We feel like we've beaten ourselves, so we're going to continue to get better."

The Firebirds kick off against the Lions at 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Columbus Civic Center.

