Golden Rams can't rally past Clark Atlanta

After one pitch, Albany State trailed 1-0.

Clark Atlanta's Jason Howell hit a leadoff home run on the very first pitch of the game to jump start a four-run first inning, and the Panthers earned a 7-4 win to open the weekend series.

The Golden Rams trailed 5-1 after three innings, and cut the lead to 5-2 when Robbie Feagans scored on a double play in the 6th. But Clark Atlanta added two insurance runs in the 7th on an RBI single and a sacrifice squeeze bunt.

ASU added single runs in the 7th and 8th inning, but were never able to truly threaten the Panthers' lead late. The Golden Rams managed just five hits in the game.

With the loss, the Golden Rams fall to 6-19 overall and 4-3 in SIAC play. The two close out the series with a doubleheader Saturday with first pitch at 1:00 p.m.

