Friday's high school baseball scores and highlights

High school baseball scores for Friday, March 31, 2017:
Houston Co. 5, Valdosta 4 (Game 1)
Valdosta 15, Houston Co. 14 (F/11) (Game 2)
Bainbridge 10, Thomas Co. Central 3 (Game 1)
Thomas Co. Central 4, Bainbridge 3 (Game 2)
Cairo 2, Columbus 0
Hardaway 20, Americus-Sumter 0
Carver-Columbus 7, Westover 4
Seminole Co. 3, Webster Co. 1
Terrell Co. 9, Pelham 8
Irwin Co. 8, Telfair Co. 7 (F/8)
Clinch Co. 7, Atkinson Co. 6
Tattnall Square 5, Deerfield-Windsor 4
Gatewood 4, Brookwood 0
North Florida Christian 11, Tiftarea 2
