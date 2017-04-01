Friday's high school baseball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday's high school baseball scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school baseball scores for Friday, March 31, 2017:

Houston Co. 5, Valdosta 4 (Game 1)

Valdosta 15, Houston Co. 14 (F/11) (Game 2)

Bainbridge 10, Thomas Co. Central 3 (Game 1)

Thomas Co. Central 4, Bainbridge 3 (Game 2)

Cairo 2, Columbus 0

Hardaway 20, Americus-Sumter 0

Carver-Columbus 7, Westover 4

Seminole Co. 3, Webster Co. 1

Terrell Co. 9, Pelham 8

Irwin Co. 8, Telfair Co. 7 (F/8)

Clinch Co. 7, Atkinson Co. 6

Tattnall Square 5, Deerfield-Windsor 4

Gatewood 4, Brookwood 0

North Florida Christian 11, Tiftarea 2

