Albany Relief and Recovery needs supplies and volunteers

Albany Relief and Recovery is asking for donations that may come in handy if more storms and rain headed our way.

The group needs tarps and building supplies, it will then work with the Fuller Center to distribute them to those still making repairs after January's storms.

Director Stephen Young said that the organization has also teamed up with the Georgia Recovery Project to offer crisis counseling.

"You're in a hero phase where everybody is wanting to volunteer and be a part of it. And then people start to realize that this is going to be a long term recovery. So, the morale starts to bottom out. Hopefully, we're about to get on the upswing where people start seeing things happen," explained Young.

Young said the group, which is located at 239 East Broad Avenue, is still looking for volunteers.

