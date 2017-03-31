Maryland Fried Chicken marks storm relief milestone

The sign was damaged during the storm (Source:WALB)

An Albany business damaged by the January 2, storms celebrated a visible milestone Friday.

Maryland Fried Chicken replaced it's damaged sign with a new one.

Crews were at the restaurant throughout the afternoon.

Employees said they were lucky to only receive minor damage from the storm.

"We're just now getting right man," an employee watching the repair said. "We're happy we could contribute to the community when we could. Now, we're just making our ends meet."

The restaurant was also without power for more than a week after high winds knocked down power lines.

Many businesses in Albany were damaged, with their signs blown down or broken to pieces by the high winds.

