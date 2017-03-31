Karla Heath-Sands roasted to benefit ATC

One of our very own at WALB was on the receiving end of a few jokes for a good cause Friday.

A large crowd attended Albany Tech's annual benefit roast.

Different community members took turns getting a laugh at the expense of Karla Heath-Sands, our morning show main stay.

The proceeds from the event will help the school pay for scholarships and other projects throughout the year.

"Sometimes students get near the end of their curriculum and they don't have enough financial aid to finish," College president Anthony Parker said. "The other is projects. We need to develop seed money sometimes."

Karla has been on the Albany Technical College board for around ten years.

