MADD recognizes law enforcement, volunteers

Many were recognized at the event (Source:WALB)

Mothers Against Drunk Driving of South Georgia recognized many of the people who have helped them keep the streets safe over the past year.

MADD held its ninth annual Law Enforcement and Volunteer Banquet Friday.

The family of the late Americus Police Officer Nick Smarr was in attendance.

The organization used the night to thank law enforcement and advocate for victims.

WALB News Ten's Catherine Patterson was awarded for outstanding reporting on the organization.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.