MADD recognizes law enforcement, volunteers

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Mothers Against Drunk Driving of South Georgia recognized many of  the people who have helped them keep the streets safe over the past year.

MADD held its ninth annual Law Enforcement and Volunteer Banquet Friday. 

The family of the late Americus Police Officer Nick Smarr was in attendance. 

The organization used the night to thank law enforcement and advocate for victims. 

WALB News Ten's Catherine Patterson was awarded for outstanding reporting on the organization.

